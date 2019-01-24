Tom Brady Leads Super Bowl LIII MVP Odds

You can ask just about any player about winning individual honors, and they will almost always put a team championship first on their list of personal goals. The Super Bowl MVP award might be the exception considering only one player from the losing team has ever won it - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley in Super Bowl 5.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been the standard of excellence in the postseason with five Super Bowl titles and four MVPs, which is why he is a +110 favorite (bet $100 to win $110) on the Super Bowl MVP odds to take home the award again at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Brady has won the NFL MVP award for his regular-season accomplishments three times (2007, 2010 and 2017) over his illustrious career, but he never went on to win the Super Bowl in any of those years. The future Hall of Famer is appearing in his third straight Super Bowl this year and set the single-game passing mark in each of the previous two, including an all-time playoff record 505 yards in a losing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Winning quarterback Nick Foles became the 29th signal caller to earn the award in Super Bowl 52 with 373 passing yards for the Eagles.

Running backs have won Super Bowl MVP seven times to rank second among positions, although none since Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos 21 years ago. Davis rushed for 157 yards on 30 carries and scored three touchdowns in Super Bowl 32, proving that you need a special performance to become MVP of the big game.

This year, 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley of the Rams and rookie Sony Michel of the Patriots are two running backs capable of following suit at +1300 and +1600 on those Super Bowl prop bets, respectively. Gurley has 125 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns so far this postseason after sitting out the last two weeks of the regular season while Michel has 242 yards on 53 carries and five touchdowns in two playoff games.

Two other worthy Super Bowl MVP candidates that might be worth betting on if you think Los Angeles wins are quarterback Jared Goff (+225) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (+2000).

Outside of Gurley, Goff could be the difference offensively for the Rams much like Foles last year, while Donald figures to make the biggest impact of any player defensively after totaling an NFL-best 20.5 sacks during the regular season. The Rams are listed as the +130 underdogs on the latest Super Bowl odds.