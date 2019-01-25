Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is under the impression that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to leave Pittsburgh.

In an interview with the PFT PM podcast, Owens said talked with Brown and learned about some of the drama between the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and the team.

"He’s leaned on me for advice, as somewhat of a mentor, so to speak," Owens said. "I think it’s a fresh start to go elsewhere and part ways with the organization and with some of the things that he and Ben [Roethlisberger] have been confronted with."

Owens seemed to be referencing reports that Brown did not play in the Steelers' season finale against the Bengals after having a dispute with a teammate. Sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Roethlisberger was the teammate involved in the blowout. The Post-Gazette also reported that Brown opted to sit out of practices leading up to the game.

Roethlisberger addressed the report the following day and said there were no issues between him and Brown.

"If there was a blowout, I certainly didn't see it," Roethlisberger said.

Following the reports of Brown and Roethlisberger's dispute, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that the team would not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table."

Owens commented that Roethlisberger's behavior towards Brown is part of the reason he is under the impression that the wide receiver wants to leave the team.

"He wants to move on...I don’t like how Ben has kind of thrown him under the bus in certain instances," Owens said. "I think Ben owes him a lot more respect than he has given him...I mean even from the standpoint of him saying he didn’t know anything about a blowup [at practice prior to Week 17] when he was part of the blowup."

Owens said Brown has asked him about the Bay Area "on several occasions." Owens, a six-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight years of his professional career playing for the 49ers.