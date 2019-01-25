Tom Brady: “You Think I Play This S--- to Go to Pro Bowls?”

It's Pro Bowl week, and coincidentally, I just heard the best story about the Pro Bowl ever told. It involves Brandon Spikes, a former Patriots linebacker from 2010-2013, and a conversation he had with Tom Brady in 2012, after Spikes found out he didn't make the Pro Bowl roster.

VRENTAS: The End Is Not Coming Anytime Soon for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots

I was interviewing Spikes about his career this week, and I asked him for his fondest memory from Foxborough. This was his answer:

“I had one of my best years my third season,” Spikes said. “I'd been playing off the charts. And I didn't get picked to go to the Pro Bowl. I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, ‘It's gonna be alright man. We've got to worry about what's in front of us.’ Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me—I used to call Brady The Pharoah and he hated that—Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s--- to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We're trying to win rings. That's what it is here.’ That's where I knew what kind of environment I was in, how blessed I was.”

WILDER: Tom Brady’s Instagram Hype Videos Are the Shot of Adrenaline You Didn’t Know You Needed

There you have it from the GOAT himself. Pro Bowls are for losers and don't ever let the NFL Network tell you differently.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.