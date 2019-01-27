It's going to take some time before Saints fans get over the uncalled pass-interference penalty against the Rams that prevented them from reaching Super Bowl LIII. It may take Bill Vinovich a similar length of time before he's not questioned about it.

On Thursday, Vinovich was officiating a college basketball game between BYU and St. Mary's, when a student was videotaped asking Vinovich if pass interference should have been called during last week's NFC Championship Game.

Bill Vinovich when asked if it was a pass interference - “I don’t wanna talk about that stuff” pic.twitter.com/1rz4IpiKMn — matt (@MattMoon00) January 25, 2019

A sign also appeared within the BYU crowd, which read, "Bill, don't screw these Saints!"

Bill Vinovich is one of the refs in the St. Mary's at BYU basketball game on ESPN2. Surprise No. 1: His crew overturned a call. Surprise No. 2: He's not working the UCLA game at Pauley Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/Hvd7N3a2xv — John Bialas (@johnbialas) January 25, 2019

A BYU radio host reported that Vinovich took displeasure with the signage and asked for it to removed from the contest. Whether that sign was or wasn't removed, it's unlikely this is the last Vinovich hears about the call for quite some time.