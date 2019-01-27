Watch: Ref Confronted Over No-Call in Rams-Saints Game While Officiating College Basketball Game

Vinovich was refereeing a college basketball game between BYU and St. Mary's.

By Kaelen Jones
January 27, 2019

It's going to take some time before Saints fans get over the uncalled pass-interference penalty against the Rams that prevented them from reaching Super Bowl LIII. It may take Bill Vinovich a similar length of time before he's not questioned about it.

On Thursday, Vinovich was officiating a college basketball game between BYU and St. Mary's, when a student was videotaped asking Vinovich if pass interference should have been called during last week's NFC Championship Game.

A sign also appeared within the BYU crowd, which read, "Bill, don't screw these Saints!"

A BYU radio host reported that Vinovich took displeasure with the signage and asked for it to removed from the contest. Whether that sign was or wasn't removed, it's unlikely this is the last Vinovich hears about the call for quite some time.

