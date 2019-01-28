Report: Josh Gordon Remains in Inpatient Drug Treatment Facility

The Patriots are reportedly paying for Gordon's treatment in Gainesville, Florida.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 28, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is currently still at an inpatient drug treatment facility in Florida while his team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, NESN's Doug Kyed reported on Monday.

Gordon played 12 games with New England after being traded from the Browns in September before announcing he was "stepping away from football" in December. Gordon's announcement coincided with news that the NFL had suspened him indefinitely for "violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse." 

According to NESN, the NFL suspended Gordon for diluted drug test samples.

The Patriots are reportedly paying for Gordon's treatment in Gainesville, Florida. The NFL and NFL Players Association are also working with Gordon to treat his addicition.

The Baylor product will receive a Super Bowl ring if the Patriots win on Sunday after registering 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the team.

