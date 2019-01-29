Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks surprised the team's custodian with Super Bowl LIII tickets for him and his son.

Before leaving for Atlanta, Cooks surprised porter Alfonso Garcia with two tickets to Sunday's big game against the Patriots. According to USA Today's Mike Jones, Cooks used the help of the Patriots travel coordinators to book flights and hotel accommodations.

The Rams shared the video of the surprise, and Garcia couldn't believe the news.

It takes a team to achieve the dream. @brandincooks had a little surprise for Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape. 💙 #SBLIII — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2019

Garcia's son, Joshua, told CBS Los Angeles that, "I'm really excited to go to the Super Bowl."

"Oh, man, Alfonso – the guy is special, man," Cooks said when asked of the trip, according to Jones. "He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul. Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that."

Cooks was traded from the Patriots to the Rams last offseason. He's recorded 80 receptions for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Rams take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.