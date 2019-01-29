Watch: Rams WR Brandin Cooks Surprises Facility Employee With Super Bowl Tickets

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks surprised the team's custodian with Super Bowl LIII tickets for him and his son. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 29, 2019

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks surprised the team's custodian with Super Bowl LIII tickets for him and his son. 

Before leaving for Atlanta, Cooks surprised porter Alfonso Garcia with two tickets to Sunday's big game against the Patriots. According to USA Today's Mike Jones, Cooks used the help of the Patriots travel coordinators to book flights and hotel accommodations.

The Rams shared the video of the surprise, and Garcia couldn't believe the news. 

Garcia's son, Joshua, told CBS Los Angeles that,  "I'm really excited to go to the Super Bowl."

"Oh, man, Alfonso – the guy is special, man," Cooks said when asked of the trip, according to Jones. "He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul. Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that."

Cooks was traded from the Patriots to the Rams last offseason. He's recorded 80 receptions for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Rams take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message