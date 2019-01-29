Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis believes New England will win its sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams.

In an interview with Mut & Callahan on WEEI Sports Radio Network, Weis said he believes the Patriots will "stomp on" the Rams when the two teams meet for Super Bowl LIII.

"I think the game is going to go one of two ways, and not to be a hypocrite and play both sides of the fence, I believe the Pats are going to stomp them," Weis said. "That is what I think is going to happen. Now with that being said, if the Rams can stop the running game, and double [Julian] Edelman, I think they will have a chance.”

Weis did add that the Rams' defense will be key. If the unit's front steps up on the big stage, Weis believes his prediction could easily fall.

“(The Rams) have to do two things. Their front four has to stop the run game,” Weis said. “That is the first thing they have to do because the Rams run defense has basically been non-existent most of the year. They showed up the last couple of weeks, because part of what the Patriots are right now is they run the ball very, very efficiently. If you can get into a game where you can stop the running game and try to minimize the damage to Edelman, then you are going to have a chance.”

Weis spent five seasons as New England's offensive coordinator from 2000 through 2004. He won three Super Bowl titles alongside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.