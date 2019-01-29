Charlie Weis Predicts New England Patriots Will 'Stomp On' Rams in Super Bowl LIII

The former Patriots offensive coordinator fully expects a blowout win for New England on Sunday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 29, 2019

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis believes New England will win its sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams.

In an interview with Mut & Callahan on WEEI Sports Radio Network, Weis said he believes the Patriots will "stomp on" the Rams when the two teams meet for Super Bowl LIII.

"I think the game is going to go one of two ways, and not to be a hypocrite and play both sides of the fence, I believe the Pats are going to stomp them," Weis said. "That is what I think is going to happen. Now with that being said, if the Rams can stop the running game, and double [Julian] Edelman, I think they will have a chance.”

Weis did add that the Rams' defense will be key. If the unit's front steps up on the big stage, Weis believes his prediction could easily fall.

“(The Rams) have to do two things. Their front four has to stop the run game,” Weis said. “That is the first thing they have to do because the Rams run defense has basically been non-existent most of the year. They showed up the last couple of weeks, because part of what the Patriots are right now is they run the ball very, very efficiently. If you can get into a game where you can stop the running game and try to minimize the damage to Edelman, then you are going to have a chance.”

Weis spent five seasons as New England's offensive coordinator from 2000 through 2004. He won three Super Bowl titles alongside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message