Research Shows Goat Emoji is Used Most Often in Connection with Tom Brady's Big Games

The number of goat emoji's tweeted surges when the Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a big game.

By Emily Caron
January 29, 2019

The debate over which athlete is truly the "greatest of all time"– also known as the GOAT–seems to be never ending. From M.J. to LeBron to Serena Williams, name after name is floated. But according to Twitter data reviewed by The The Wall Street Journal, the real GOAT is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In the past two years, there have been almost 30 million tweets that feature the goat emoji. According to Twitter, all of the top-20 days that the emoji has been used most often is connected to a significant moment in sports.

One of those top-20 days came during this year's AFC Championship game, when the Patriots beat the Chiefs after a 75-yard overtime touchdown drive orchestrated by Brady. 161,351 tweets were sent using the goat emoji after the game.

There has only been one time in the history of Twitter when more tweets were sent with the goat emoji – the day after Brady led New England to a 34–28 win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI after overcoming a 28–3 deficit. The comeback made Brady "the GOAT" to more than 300,000 Twitter users.

The Art of the GOAT Debate: MJ vs. LeBron Examined

"On any given day, there are roughly 40,000 tweets with the goat emoji," the WSJ reports. "There were 333,665 tweets with the goat emoji the day after Mr. Brady’s last Super Bowl win. The uptick of goat emojis amounted to a nearly 750% increase."

Brady leading the Patriots to a win over the Chargers in the AFC Divisional round secures the star signal caller's third slot in the list.

A Game 5 buzzer beater by LeBron James and the 2018 Eastern Conference title make him the athlete with the next-most GOAT tweets. But with three apperances on record-setting emoji-usage days, Brady does in fact appear to be the true Twitter GOAT.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message