Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed Colin Kaepernick and a slew of other recent issues and controversies regarding the NFL Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIII matchup between the Rams and Patriots.

The biggest topic was the missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship between the Saints and Rams. It was the first time Goodell publicly addressed the issue.

"It's a play that should be called," he said in the press conference from Atlanta on Wednesday. Goodell also confirmed previous reports that he discussed the blown call with Saints head coach Sean Payton and the team.

While questions focused on the blown call, Goodell also addressed why Kaepernick remains unsigned. It has been two years since, the quarterback spoke out about police brutality and kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

Here's a list of other highlights from the press conference:

• On Colin Kaerpnick, Goodell said, "If a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that’s what they’ll do." (Nancy Armour, USA Today Sports)

• Goodell said the investigation into Kareem Hunt should conclude "soon" and that he’ll go back on the exempt list whenever he signed. Hunt was released by the Chiefs for lying about a Feb. 2017 incident that involved him arguing and attacking a 19-year-old woman. The NFL is investigating three separate incidents involving the running back.

• On Reuben Foster, Goodell said that just because he wasn't charged on misdemeanor domestic violence, doesn't mean he won't be suspended. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• On the lack of minority head coaching hires, Goodell said, "We don’t look at the success of the Rooney Rule in one-year increments. ... We wanted to figure out how to create a deeper pool of coaches." There will be a quarterbacks summit to help train new coaches. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• When talking of the Raiders home for the 2019 season, Goodell said, "It’s unfortunate that ligation was filed prior to their final season. ... I’m hopeful they’ll get a resolution soon." When asked if San Diego viable was viable, Goodell said, "The hope of Mark [Davis] is to continue to be in the Bay Area for their fans." The Raiders will move to Las Vegas in 2020. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Goodell says he’d like to the Super Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta to be played with an open roof, weather permitting. (Andrew Siciliano, NFL Network)

• On Josh Gordon who reportedly remains in an inpatient drug treatment facility, Goodell said, "Right now the focus is what can we do to help Josh to get to that place [where he can play football]." (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• There will be five international games next season with four in London and one in Mexico City. Goodell said that fans should not expect a team based in the United Kingdom.

''Can we do this competitively for the team that is based in London and the other 31 clubs? Until we can get comfortable with that, I don't think we'll be NFL-ready in London.''

Super Bowl LIII will take place Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz-Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.