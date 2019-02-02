Report: Eagles Expected to Use Franchise Tag, Trade Nick Foles

Will the Eagles trade Nick Foles this offseason?

By Jenna West
February 02, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to use their franchise tag on quarterback Nick Foles and then trade him this offseason, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Other teams have reportedly inquired about Foles's "price," which is expected to possibly be a third-round pick. The Eagles could franchise tag Foles to secure their quarterback rights, reports Schefter.

Sources told Schefter that the Eagles are expected to pick up Foles's $20 million option in the next week. Foles could then pay the Eagles $2 million to cancel the option. If he does so, the Eagles would then place their franchise tag on the quarterback and have the ability to trade him.

Last year, Foles lead the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl win after starter Carson Wentz tore his left ACL in December. This season, Foles threw for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He took over as the Eagles' starter again this season as Wentz dealt with injuries, playing in five regular-season games and two playoff games.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message