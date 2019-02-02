The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to use their franchise tag on quarterback Nick Foles and then trade him this offseason, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Other teams have reportedly inquired about Foles's "price," which is expected to possibly be a third-round pick. The Eagles could franchise tag Foles to secure their quarterback rights, reports Schefter.

Sources told Schefter that the Eagles are expected to pick up Foles's $20 million option in the next week. Foles could then pay the Eagles $2 million to cancel the option. If he does so, the Eagles would then place their franchise tag on the quarterback and have the ability to trade him.

Last year, Foles lead the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl win after starter Carson Wentz tore his left ACL in December. This season, Foles threw for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He took over as the Eagles' starter again this season as Wentz dealt with injuries, playing in five regular-season games and two playoff games.