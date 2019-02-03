Justin Timberlake performed at halftime of Super Bowl LII in 2018, when the New England Patriots faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This was Timberlake's first Super Bowl performance since 2004 when he was part of the infamous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson. CBS was fined $550,000 by the FCC but the fine was later overturned.

He belted out hits, including "Sexy Back," "Rock Your Body" and "Cry Me a River." Timberlake also paid tribute to Prince, who was from Minnesota. The singer played part of one Prince's songs on piano as a video of the late artist was projected on a giant sheet.

His outfit garnered attention, as it featured wild animals, leather, fringe, camo-ish patterns and an orange bandana, naturally.

Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII when the Rams face off against the Patriots. Travis Scott and Big Boi will also be featured.