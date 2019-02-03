Report: Steelers Considering Using Transition Tag on Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell missed the entire 2018 season after declining to sign the franchise tender that was offered him.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 03, 2019

Le'Veon Bell's time in Pittsburgh may not be coming to close just yet as the Steelers are still contemplating using the transition tag on Bell this offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

By using the transition tag, Pittsburgh would be able to match any offer sheet the running back signed with a different team to keep him with the Steelers.

However, the league and the NFLPA are in a battle to determine what the price on the transition tag would be Bell. The NFLPA is arguing the tag should be around $14.5 million while the league and the Steelers are pushing to keep the tag closer to $9.5 million because Bell sat out last season.

The running back surprised many when he decided to skip the entire 2018 season after declining to sign the franchise tender he was offered last offseason. By not signing the contract and skipping the season, Bell missed out on making $14.5 million.

Bell, who turns 27 later this month, is a two-time All-Pro in five seasons with the Steelers. A second-round pick in 2013, Bell has three seasons with at least 1,200 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards.

