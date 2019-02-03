Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United, and it is also the site of Super Bowl LIII.

The stadium opened in 2017 and it took about $1.5 billion to build, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. It was initially supposed to cost closer to $1 billion, but over time and as more and more construction delays pushed back the opening of the stadium, the cost gradually continued to rise.

There is a retractable roof on the stadium, but it has a history of leaking in the rain.

They started construction for the stadium in 2014 and held the official groundbreaking ceremony on May 19, 2014. The first event was a Falcons preseason game against the Cardinals on Aug. 26, 2017.

Since then, the stadium has hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship and MLS Cup. In 2020, it will host the men's basketball Final Four.