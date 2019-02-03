Mercedes-Benz Stadium: History, Cost, First Game

There were multiple delays during the construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but how much money went into it?

By Khadrice Rollins
February 03, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United, and it is also the site of Super Bowl LIII.

The stadium opened in 2017 and it took about $1.5 billion to build, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. It was initially supposed to cost closer to $1 billion, but over time and as more and more construction delays pushed back the opening of the stadium, the cost gradually continued to rise.

There is a retractable roof on the stadium, but it has a history of leaking in the rain.

They started construction for the stadium in 2014 and held the official groundbreaking ceremony on May 19, 2014. The first event was a Falcons preseason game against the Cardinals on Aug. 26, 2017.

Since then, the stadium has hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship and MLS Cup. In 2020, it will host the men's basketball Final Four.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message