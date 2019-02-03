Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United.

The stadium started hosting events in 2017, starting with a Falcons preseason game against the Cardinals on Aug. 26. It was initially supposed to open on July 30, 2017 with an Atlanta United match, but construction delays forced them to push back the building's opening almost a month after construction delays had already pushed back the opening previously.

The 71,000-seat stadium features a Chick-fil-A that is famously closed on Sundays—when most Falcons games are played—as well as $5 cheeseburgers, $3 pizza and $2 bottomless soda.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium also has a retractable roof that has had issues with leaking in the past.