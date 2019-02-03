What Player Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

Who has been on the most championship-winning teams in NFL history.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 03, 2019

Quarterback Tom Brady and pass rusher Charles Haley have both won five Super Bowl rings, the most of any player in NFL history.

Brady has won all five of his Super Bowls with the Patriots during his ongoing 19-year career, and he'll have a chance to win a sixth on Sunday against the Rams.

The quarterback won his first ring in his second season when New England defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Panthers and Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles. New England went to two more Super Bowls over the next nine season, but lost to the Giants in both. The Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XLIX over the Seahawks and Super Bowl LI over the Falcons. The Patriots lost to the Eagles last year in Super Bowl LII.

In his five Super Bowl wins entering 2019, Brady won Super Bowl MVP in four of them, which is the most of any player in NFL history.

Haley won his five Super Bowls with the 49ers and Cowboys over his 13-year career. Haley's first Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XXIII when the 49ers beat the Bengals, and he won a second ring when the 49ers beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. Haley's next three Super Bowls came as a member of the Cowboys, who beat the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII before topping the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

