Which Quarterback Has Played in the Most Super Bowls?

One current NFL quarterback has made a record-setting nine Super Bowl starts.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

When the Patriots face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady will be playing his ninth Super Bowl—more than any other quarterback in NFL history. 

Brady, in fact, has appeared in more Super Bowls than every NFL franchise except the Patriots. 

Brady has four more Super Bowl appearances than the Broncos' John Elway, who is second on the all-time list among quarterbacks with five. Quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, Peyton Manning and Jim Kelly are all tied for third with four appearances apiece. 

Brady has five Super Bowl wins on his resume, while Rams quarterback Jared Goff will be making his first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday. 

