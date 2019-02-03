Serena Williams has dominated every aspect of her life, and she took that mentality to her new Super Bowl ad for Bumble.

The 23 Grand Slam champion appeared in the commerical for the campaign, "The Ball is in Her Court." In the ad, the tennis super star encourages women to not wait and that they have the power. Williams tells women, "You already have it. So make the first move, in work, in love, and in life."

Before the Super Bowl, the company teased the commerical.

Who could be better to lead Bumble's "The Ball is in Her Court" campaign than the G.O.A.T. herself?