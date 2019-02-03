The Biggest Comebacks in Super Bowl History

Every year, the Super Bowl ranks among the most-watched events of the year. The NFL championship doesn't always live up to the billing, but there have been a plenty of times where it has—especially when one team comes back from a big deficit.

Below, we take a look back at some of the largest Super Bowl comebacks ever.

Super Bowl LI (Feb. 5, 2017) - New England Patriots def. Atlanta Falcons, 34–28 (OT)

Deficit: 25 points

If he hadn't already done so, Tom Brady perhaps cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback in NFL history by leading the Patriots back from down 25 points against a Falcons team boasting the league's most high-powered offense.

Brady threw a five-yard touchdown pass to running back James White late in the third quarter to make the score 28–9 (kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the ensuing extra-point attempt). In the fourth quarter, however, Brady led four scoring drives, including a game-tying possession that resulted in a one-yard rushing score by White with 57 seconds left in regulation. In overtime, the Patriots got the ball first, and White went on to score the game-winnning touchdown from two yards out, completing the most stunning comeback in playoff history.

Super Bowl XLIV (Feb. 7, 2010) - New Orleans Saints def. Indianapolis Colts, 31–17

Deficit: 10 points

The Saints offense was surprisingly quiet during the first half of Super Bowl XLIV. Aside from two Garrett Hartley field goals, New Orleans had failed to generate scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the Colts jumped out to a 10–0 lead in the opening frame, and carried a four-point lead into halftime. Then, Sean Payton attempted something bold—he called an onside kick to open the second half, and the Saints recovered. Quarterback Drew Brees would hit running back Pierre Thomas for a touchdown, giving New Orleans its first lead of the day. The Saints would hang on to capture their first Super Bowl title and, at the time, completing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl XXII (Jan. 31, 1988) - Washington Redskins def. Denver Broncos, 42–10

Deficit: 10 points

Washington found itself in an unfortunate situation early into Super Bowl XXII. John Elway had connected with Ricky Nattiel for a 56-yard touchdown pass on the Broncos' first play from scrimmage, and a Rich Karlis field goal had given Denver a 10–0 lead in the first quarter. But in the second quarter, Washington quarterback Doug Williams hit Ricky Sanders for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Williams would throw three more during the second quarter before running back Timmy Smith ran for a 58-yard touchdown, giving Washington a 35–10 lead going into halftime. Washington went on to win the game 42–10, recording one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. At the time, Washington's 10-point comeback was the largest in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl XLIX (Feb. 1, 2015) - New England Patriots def. Seattle Seahawks, 28–24

Deficit: 10 points

The Seahawks broke a 14-all deadlock in the third quarter, taking a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Facing Seattle's vaunted defense, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was up to the task. Midway through the fourth quarter, he hit Danny Amendola for a four-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to three. Then, with just over two minutes remaining, Brady found Julian Edelman on a three-yard touchdown, giving New England the lead. The Seahawks would drive down to Patriots 1-yard line, but quarterback Russell Wilson had his pass intercepted by Malcolm Butler to seal the win.