Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018: Headliner, Performers, Setlist

Find out who performed the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Last year, Justin Timberlake performed at halftime of Super Bowl LII.

The Philadelphia Eagles bear the New England Patriots for the win in Minneapolis.

This was Timberlake's first Super Bowl performance since 2004 when he was part of the infamous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson. CBS was fined $550,000 by the FCC but the fine was later overturned.

Timberlake was introduced by late night host and friend Jimmy Fallon. Timberlake belted out hits, including "Sexy Back," "Rock Your Body" and "Cry Me a River." Timberlake also paid tribute to Prince, who was from Minnesota. The singer played part of one Prince's songs on piano as a video of the late artist was projected on a giant sheet. The Minnesota marching band was also featured in the performance.

His outfit garnered attention, as it featured wild animals, leather, fringe, camo-ish patterns and an orange bandana, naturally. 

Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII when the Patriots face off against the Rams. Rapper Travis Scott will also be featured, along with Big Boi.

Below is the complete set list for Timberlake's halftime performance:

- Filthy

- Rock Your Body

- Señorita 

- Sexy Back

- My Love

- Cry Me A River

- Suit and Tie

-Until The End of Time

- I Would Die 4 U

- Mirrors

- Can't Stop The Feeling

Super Bowl LIII will be Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

