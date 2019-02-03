One of the most popular Super Bowl prep bets every year is how long it takes a performer to sing the national anthem before kickoff.

This year, Motown legend and Atlanta native Gladys Knight delivered a long rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at two minutes and one second.

The over/under was set at one minute and 45 seconds by Bovada.

Last year, P!ink sang the anthem in one minute and 53 seconds. Four of the last five national anthems before it exceeded the two-minute mark.