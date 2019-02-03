WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Interception on First Pass vs. Rams in Super Bowl

Brady threw two interceptions against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

Tom Brady started slow in Super Bowl LIII, throwing an interception on his first pass against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. New England drove to the Los Angeles 37-yard line before Brady was picked off by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton. 

Brady threw two interceptions against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The Patriots are 3–2 in Super Bowls in which Brady was picked off.

The Rams couldn't capitalize on their first drive after Brady's interception. They went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Brady and the Patriots. 

Brady is aiming for his sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday. 

