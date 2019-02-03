What Teams Have Never Won the Super Bowl?

There is at least one team in each division that has not won the Super Bowl yet.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

There are now 12 NFL franchises that have not won a Super Bowl after the Eagles earned their first title in 2018.

The Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans, Titans and Vikings have not won a Super Bowl in their history. The Browns, Jaguars, Lions and Texans have never reached the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia raised its first Super Bowl banner after beating New England 41–33 in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles was named MVP after starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery in December to repair torn knee ligaments. Philadelphia finished the regular season at 13–3, then advanced past the Falcons in the divisional playoff. The Eagles beat the Vikings to take the NFC championship and move on to the Super Bowl.

Among the eight teams that have played in a Super Bowl, four have appeared multiple times. The Falcons were the last team in the group to appear in a Super Bowl, playing against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Atlanta led 28-3 at late in the third quarter but went on to blow the biggest lead in Super Bowl history, losing 34-28 in overtime.

This season, the Chargers and Texans were the only teams to reach the postseason. Houston lost the AFC Wild Card game to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Chargers moved past the Ravens in the other AFC Wild Card game.

The Chargers last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1994, losing to the 49ers.

