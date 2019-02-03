In his just third season as an NFL quarterback, Jared Goff will have a chance to lead the Los Angeles Rams to their first Super Bowl title since 2000.

Last month, Goff led the Rams to a stunning 26–23 overtime NFC Championship win over the New Orleans Saints, going 25-of-40 for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception, to seal his team's place in Super Bowl LIII.

But while Goff will get his shot at a Super Bowl ring at just 24 years old, he wouldn't be the youngest quarterback ever to win a ring.

That title belongs to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who led his team to a championship win when he was 23. Roethlisberger, then only in his second professional season, became the youngest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in NFL history with a 21–10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Before Roethlisberger, the record was previously held by Tom Brady, who led his New England Patriots in a 20–17 win over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI when he was 25 years old.

A win in Super Bowl LIII would make Goff the second-youngest quarterback to win a title, but he and the Rams will have to get past Brady and the Patriots to do it.

The Rams and Patriots face off for the 2019 title on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.