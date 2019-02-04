Boston teams from the four major North American sports leagues have won a combined 12 championships since 2000, including six Super Bowl titles from Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Patriots championships: Six (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Red Sox championships: (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018)

Celtics championship: 2008

Bruins championship: 2013

Both the Patriots and Red Sox won their respective championships in 2018. The Celtics are third in the NBA Eastern Conference at 34–19, while the Bruins are fifth in the NFL Eastern Conference at 28–17–7.