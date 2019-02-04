Every Championship Boston Has Won Since 2000

The Patriots headline Boston's winning ways with six titles since 2000. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 04, 2019

Boston teams from the four major North American sports leagues have won a combined 12 championships since 2000, including six Super Bowl titles from Tom Brady and the Patriots

Check them all out below. 

Patriots championships: Six (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Red Sox championships: (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018)

Celtics championship: 2008 

Bruins championship: 2013

Both the Patriots and Red Sox won their respective championships in 2018. The Celtics are third in the NBA Eastern Conference at 34–19, while the Bruins are fifth in the NFL Eastern Conference at 28–17–7. 

