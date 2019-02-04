Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz responded to comments made by unidentified teammates who criticized his personality and leadership, among other things.

In an article published last month by the Philly Voice, teammates said Wentz was “selfish,” “uncompromising," “egotistical," who plays “favorites” and doesn’t like to be “questioned."

“I know who I am, first of all. I know how I carry myself. I know I’m not perfect. I know I have flaws,” Wentz said to reporters recently.

The criticism continued with one unidentified source in the article saying, “Carson Wentz’s biggest enemy is Carson Wentz. He’s had his ass kissed his whole life, and sometimes acts like he’s won 10 Super Bowls, when he hasn’t played in, let alone won, a playoff game yet."

Wentz suffered a season–ending injury for the second season in a row, this time to his back that kept him out of the final three games of the season. Backup Nick Foles again picked up the slack and led the Eagles to the playoffs.

Despite Foles' success, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has said Wentz is team's quarterback "going forward."

While Wentz admitted to having flaws, he also said he could be a better teammate. But he did take issue to some things what was written in the Philly Voice, especially when the Voice reported that he "once verbally attacked by a highly respected teammate for not being 'a team guy."

“So I’m not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up. I’m not going to do that. I realize I have my shortcomings,” Wentz said. “Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There’s human elements to that, that I really look at and say, ‘Well, I can get better.’ ”

The 26-year-old Wentz went 5–6 in his 11 starts in 2018, throwing for 3,074 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while completing 70% of his passes.