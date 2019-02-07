Kyler Murray Timeline: Former Oklahoma QB to Juggle NFL, MLB Schedule Through April

Murray will likely have to juggle his duties with the Oakland A's in addition to preparation for the NFL draft

By Michael Shapiro
February 07, 2019

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray could have quite the juggling act over the next three months as he weighs whether to play for the Oakland A's organization or choose a career in the NFL. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner has been quiet regarding his decision thus far, but a decision will likely need to be made in the coming months. 

The MMQB's Albert Breer broke down the key dates on Murray's calendar in Thursday's Game Plan, with key benchmarks arriving soon in both his budding MLB and NFL careers. So what does Murray's near future hold? Check out his schedule via Breer below. 

February 15: A’s position players are due to report for spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Oakland gave Murray a $4.66 million signing bonus under an agreement that would allow him to play one last season of college football, then report to spring training for 2019. So if he doesn’t report next week, that’s a pretty big deal.

February 27-March 2: Quarterbacks go through their four days at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Murray has been invited. Will he be there?

March 13: Oklahoma pro day. Like the combine and everything else, this one is in direct conflict with spring training.

March 14-April 19: In-house visits with teams, and private workouts. The workouts can actually spill into draft week, while the deadline for NFL teams to fly prospects into their facilities is a week before the draft.

March 20: A’s open their season in Tokyo against Seattle. As for their affiliates, the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, Double-A Midland RockHounds and Single-A Stockton Ports and Beloit Snappers all open up on April 4.

April 26-28: The NFL draft takes place Nashville.

Murray declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14. He was the No. 9 pick in the MLB draft in June 2018. 

 

