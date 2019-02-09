Report: Raiders Negotiating to Play at Oakland Coliseum in 2019

The City of Oakland sued the NFL and Raiders in December over the franchise's move to Las Vegas.

By Kaelen Jones
February 09, 2019

The Raiders are negotiating with Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum officials to allow the NFL franchise to play its home games at the venue during the 2019 season, according to ABC 7's Larry Beil.

Per Beil, the discussions mark the first between the two sides since the City of Oakland filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Raiders in December over the franchise's move to Las Vegas. Following the suit, Raiders owner Mark Davis pulled out of a proposed $7.5 million lease extension proposal that could have potentially granted his club another year at the stadium.

The Raiders have been tenants at the Oakland Coliseum since 1995.

Last week, it was reported that the Raiders were in discussion with the San Francisco Giants to potentially play their home games at Oracle Park, where the MLB franchise plays its home games. However, San Francisco mayor London Breed recently came out against the idea publicly, stating that "the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland."

MCCANN: Oakland Sues NFL, Claims it Violated Own Rules in Approving Raiders' Move to Vegas

The Raiders are set to depart from the Bay Area for Las Vegas in 2020. Their new home along the Las Vegas Strip is projected to be a 65,000-seat arena worth $1.8 billion.

