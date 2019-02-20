Kim Jones Opens Up About Life-Threatening Heart Scare on Today Show

Jones suffered an aortic dissection while covering a Redskins' practice in Nov. 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 20, 2019

NFL Network reporter Kim Jones appeared on NBC's Today Show on Wednesday in order to raise awareness regarding aortic dissection. Jones suffered the health scare – which involved a tear in one of her arteries – during a Redskins practice in Nov. 2018. 

"I walked outside and I tripped,'' Jones told the NBC crew. "Immediately, I knew something was wrong, but then I knew it was something serious because this is something I'd never experienced before. So, I went back into the room, I sat down, and from that point on I was in and out of consciousness... Aortic dissection never crossed my mind because I'm not sure I'd ever really heard of it before I had it."

Jones underwent emergency surgery in Falls Church, Va. shortly after the incident. She stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks, per Today

Watch the full Today segment below:

Jones worked at the YES Network as a Yankees reporter from 2005-12. She has been with the NFL Network since 2012. 

