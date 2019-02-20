Giants Safety Landon Collins Weighs in After Conflicting Reports About The Status of His Locker

Collins is a three-time Pro Bowler in four NFL seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 20, 2019

Giants safety Landon Collins cleaned out his locker on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson, but a trio of New York media members quickly refuted Anderson's report. New York's leading defender addressed the conflicting reports on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, but his tweet didn't add any clarity to the situation. It now looks like Giants fans will have to wait and see if their free-agent safety returns for the 2019 season. 

Collins was expected to receive the franchise tag from New York during the offseason. The Alabama product is a three-time Pro Bowler, tallying 428 tackles in his first four seasons. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 after ranking second in the NFL with 100 solo tackles.

New York finished No. 23 in the NFL in scoring defense last season. The Giants were the league's second-best scoring defense in 2016, but faltered to No. 27 in 2017. James Bettcher finished his first season as the Giants' defensive coordinator last year. 

