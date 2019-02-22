NFL teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long term deal.

Teams have until March 5 to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play out the year under the tag, which is not to be worth less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

The scouting combine and college pro days are also approaching in preparation for April's draft as teams continue to set draft boards.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin says that Blake Bortles is the quarterback for the Jaguars 'right now'. (ESPN 690)

• Patriots safety Devin McCourty says he will return to play for the 2019 season. (Sports Spectrum)

• The New Orleans Saints have released safety Kurt Coleman one year after he signed a three-year deal worth $16.5 million. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

• New York Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo was named the Cincinnati Bengals' new defensive coordinator. (Team annoucement)

• Defensive tackle Domata Peko has been informed by the Denver Broncos he is unlikely to return to the team. (Mike Klis, 9 News)

• The Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Tavon Young agreed to a three-year, $25.8 million extension. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)