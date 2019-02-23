Former NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Appears to Save Twitter User from Eviction

Ochocinco paid one Twitter user's rent so he wouldn't be evicted.

By Emily Caron
February 23, 2019

Former NFL star Chad "Ochocino" Johnson made one Twitter fan's day on Friday when he appeared to help save the man from eviction. 

Ochocino asked a simple question to his Twitter followers on Friday afternoon: "How is everyone's Friday going so far?"

The retired Pro Bowler received a reply from Chris Olivas, of San Marcos, Texas. 

After the man showed Ochocinco proof of his pending eviction and the $1,318 he had failed to pay in rent, Johnson sent him more than $1,500 via PayPal–more than enough to cover his rent $950 for the month. Johnson told another Twitter user that he works two jobs to pay his rent. 

"God is our refuge and strength,'" Olivas tweeted after the payment. "I owe this man my life."

"Tell your landlord next time WE fall behind on rent to play me in FIFA for the balance," Johnson responded.

The former Bengals All-Pro wide receiver spent 11 seasons in the NFL after Cincinnati took him in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft. After testing the waters in the CFL, Ochocinco played in one game in 2017 for the Mexican football team Monterrey Fundidores.

