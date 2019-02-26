The NFL offseason is underway. Teams are eligible to place franchise tags on players they're intent on keeping but haven't reached a longer-term deal with.

Last season, six teams utilized the franchise tag on players. This includes the Steelers, who tabbed running back Le'Veon Bell their designated player only to see him sit out the year, bypassing on a $14.5 million salary.

Teams have until March 5 at 4 p.m. ET to place the franchise tag on their respective players.

Below is a list of players whom teams have franchise tagged.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Robbie Gould, Kicker – San Francisco 49ers (Team)