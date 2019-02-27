Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and return specialist Adam "Pacman" Jones was booked into an Indiana jail on Wednesday morning, jail records confirmed. Jones was reportedly arrested at Rising Star Casino Resort.

The 35-year-old veteran free agent was booked into the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center at 3:10 a.m. Jail records state that Jones has an "out of county" warrant but did not specify the reason for his arrest.

Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam "Pacman" Jones is in jail after being arrested at Rising Star Casino. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/biWWDrJC3K — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) February 27, 2019

More information about his arrest could be released by the Indiana State Gaming Commission and Dearborn County Law Enforcement Sheriff's Office.

Jones last played for the Broncos after the Bengals declined the $5.5 million option in his contract for the 2018 season. Jones played seven games for Denver before he was released in November.

The West Virginia product was taken sixth overall in the 2005 NFL draft by the Titans. He played two seasons in Tennessee but was suspended for the entire 2007 and part of the 2008 season due to off-the-field conduct. Jones then played one season for the Cowboys and a short stint in the CFL before spending eight seasons in Cincinnati.

Jones has been named to one Pro Bowl in 2015 and earned one All-Pro First Team honor in 2014.