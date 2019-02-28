Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested for charges related to a car crash in early February, Denver police confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thomas, 31, turned himself into police on Wednesday and is being held for investigation of vehicular assault, driving without insurance and reckless driving. Thomas suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Feb. 16. He was traveling on Auraria Parkway in Denver before losing control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and come to a stop in a grassy median.

The speed limit for Auraria Parkway at the scene of the collision is 30 miles per hour. According to police's preliminary speed analysis, Thomas's car was traveling over 70 miles per hour prior to leaving the roadway and striking the raised center medians.

Thomas had two passengers in the car, a man and a woman. All three were transported to the hospital, police said at the time.

In Colorado, “vehicular assault” is defined as driving in a “reckless manner or driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” and if your driving is the “proximate cause of a serious bodily injury to another person.” Investigators said at the time that they didn't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Thomas became a free agent after the Houston Texans released him on Feb. 12. The nine-season NFL veteran was sent to the Texans before the trade deadline in October from the Denver Broncos.

Thomas tallied 23 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Texans before tearing his left Achilles tendon in Week 16 against the Eagles.

Thomas has 688 career receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.