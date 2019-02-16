Demaryius Thomas Transported to Hospital With 'Minor Injuries' After Single-Car Crash

Thomas is expected to be treated and released.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 16, 2019

Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash that resulted in "minor injuries," the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

According to officials, Thomas was found along with one man and one woman in the vehicle around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. All three were transported to the hospital. Thomas was traveling on Auraria Parkway in Denver before losing control of the vehicle and causing it to roll and come to a stop in a grassy median. 

Thomas and the male passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be treated and released, according to the statement. The female passenger sustained possible serious non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Thomas became a free agent after the Houston Texans released him on Tuesday. The nine-season NFL veteran was sent to the Texans before the trade deadline in October from the Denver Broncos.

Thomas tallied 23 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Texans before tearing his left Achilles tendon in Week 16 against the Eagles.

Thomas has 688 career receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.

      Modal message