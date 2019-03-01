The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times (So Far) at the 2019 NFL Combine

Keep track of the fastest times coming out of this year's combine.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 01, 2019

The 2019 NFL scouting combine is underway, and prospects from across the country will have the chance to prove themselves worthy of being drafted in April as on-field workouts begin.

This year's class of running backs, offensive lineman, kickers and special teamers kicked off the 40-yard dash on Friday. John Ross currently holds the combine record with a time of 4.22 seconds set in 2017, and while this year's top prospects are not predicted to be any faster, several could run in the 4.3 range.

Tight ends, wide receivers and quarterbacks will participate in field drills on Saturday, while defensive backs and linebackers will have a chance to show their speed on Sunday.

Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times of the 2019 NFL combine:

These times are unofficial and will be updated as results come in.

1. Mike Weber, Ohio State (RB): 4.38
2. Jordan Scarlett, Florida (RB): 4.41
3. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State (RB): 4.42
4. Ryquell Armstead, Temple (RB): 4.45
5. Miles Sanders, Penn State (RB): 4.45
 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message