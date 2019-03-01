The 2019 NFL scouting combine is underway, and prospects from across the country will have the chance to prove themselves worthy of being drafted in April as on-field workouts begin.

This year's class of running backs, offensive lineman, kickers and special teamers kicked off the 40-yard dash on Friday. John Ross currently holds the combine record with a time of 4.22 seconds set in 2017, and while this year's top prospects are not predicted to be any faster, several could run in the 4.3 range.

Tight ends, wide receivers and quarterbacks will participate in field drills on Saturday, while defensive backs and linebackers will have a chance to show their speed on Sunday.

Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times of the 2019 NFL combine:

These times are unofficial and will be updated as results come in.

1. Mike Weber, Ohio State (RB): 4.38

2. Jordan Scarlett, Florida (RB): 4.41

3. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State (RB): 4.42

4. Ryquell Armstead, Temple (RB): 4.45

5. Miles Sanders, Penn State (RB): 4.45

