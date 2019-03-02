Larry Fitzgerald on Antonio Brown: He Doesn't 'Understand How Good He Has It'

Fitzgerald says Brown is fortunate to play with "an all-time quarterback" like Ben Roethlisberger.

By Jenna West
March 02, 2019

Cardinals veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has some advice for how the Steelers' Antonio Brown should consider his career moves.

Fitzgerald spoke at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Saturday and cautioned Brown to think about how fortunate he is to play with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"I love AB. Mr. Big Chest is a good friend of mine, but I don't think he's going about it the right way, personally," Fitzgerald said. "To be able to play with an all-time quarterback like he's able to play with, I don't think he understands how good he has it. It can get tough out there."

Brown has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Steelers playing alongside Roethlisberger. The wide receiver finished the 2018 season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, Brown requested a trade from the Steelers this winter and has been vocal in his criticism of the team and Roethlisberger.

The 30-year-old became the subject of trade rumors early in the offseason after missing the regular season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week, and it was reported the he had a dispute with Roethlisberger. 

In February, Brown met with the Steelers and both sides decided it would be best if he moved on after nine seasons with the team.

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler, has plenty of experience to be able to offer Brown some words of wisdom. While he's played with quarterbacks like Carson Palmer and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Fitzgerald has caught passes from 19 different signal callers in his 15 seasons with Arizona. He's also the league's active leader in receiving yards (16,279) and touchdowns (116).

