Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians plans on creating a full-time coaching position designated for a woman, The Football Girl's Melissa Jacobs reported on Tuesday.

Speaking after the third annual Women's Career in Football Forum at this year's NFL combine in Indianapolis, Arians told Jacobs that he wants to open a full-time role for female coaches on his team. While Arians did not share an exact timeline, the coach said this season could be a possibility.

Arians added that he believes the coaching pool is deep enough to warrant the new position. In 2014, Arians made Jen Welter the first-ever female NFL coach during the Cardinals training camp.

"You have to beat down the doors," Arians advised, telling the women in the audience that they had to send in resumes for the roles they desired.

Bills coach Sean McDermott, Panthers coach Ron Rivera and Ravens coach John Harbaugh were also at the forum, emphasizing a need for women's inclusion in the NFL.