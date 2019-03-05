Report: Bruce Arians Plans to Create Full-Time Coaching Position Designated for a Woman

Arians believes the coaching pool is deep enough to warrant the new role.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 05, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians plans on creating a full-time coaching position designated for a woman, The Football Girl's Melissa Jacobs reported on Tuesday.

Speaking after the third annual Women's Career in Football Forum at this year's NFL combine in Indianapolis, Arians told Jacobs that he wants to open a full-time role for female coaches on his team. While Arians did not share an exact timeline, the coach said this season could be a possibility. 

Arians added that he believes the coaching pool is deep enough to warrant the new position. In 2014, Arians made Jen Welter the first-ever female NFL coach during the Cardinals training camp.

"You have to beat down the doors," Arians advised, telling the women in the audience that they had to send in resumes for the roles they desired.

Bills coach Sean McDermott, Panthers coach Ron Rivera and Ravens coach John Harbaugh were also at the forum, emphasizing a need for women's inclusion in the NFL.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message