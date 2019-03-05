Six Players Receive Franchise Tags, What Happens Next?

Quickly

  • The franchise tag deadline has come and gone. What were the surprises and what's next?
By Conor Orr
March 05, 2019

Evidence of the NFL’s stranglehold on the news cycle: Even some of its most boring administrative deadlines manage to dominate the day. Case-in-point, 4 p.m. Tuesday was the last minute anyone could use the franchise tag on qualifying players under expiring contracts. And here we are.

Here are the answers to all your questions: 

Who was tagged? 

In total, six players were hit with the franchise tag. The transition tag, believed to be ammunition at the Steelers’ disposal to keep Le’Veon Bell was not used at all. 

Here are the six players tagged: 
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (second straight year)
Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney 
Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark
Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford
49ers kicker Robbie Gould 
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett 

Any deadline day surprises?

The Giants opted not to use the franchise tag on safety Landon Collins, causing the requisite outrage from fans and reporters. Collins has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons and has certainly gotten better over each of his four years in the NFL. Despite some minor injury concerns, Collins handled both coverage and run stopping responsibilities well and can anchor a defense from two positions.

Spurning Collins has folded into the narrative on Giants general manager Dave Gettleman that developed back in Carolina when he rescinded the franchise tag from Josh Norman and let him go to Washington.

The Ravens are letting C.J. Mosley test the waters, which is risky, although the tag price for a linebacker is steep and may not represent the going rate for an inside player like Mosley.

The Patriots could have used the tag on Stephen Gostkowski or Trey Flowers, but it appears both will be able to field offers from other clubs. The only surprising aspect, really, is that two long-time contributors to the most recent Belichick era may be gone. 

Donovan Smith of the Buccaneers was a prime tag candidate, but signed a three-year deal just under the gun.

What’s next? 

This could end up as one of the most unsettled franchise tag classes in recent memory. Jadeveon Clowney will be taking his time signing his tender. Things appear to be growing contentious between the Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence. The Chiefs could deal Dee Ford in order to open up their defense for new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They also may have a squabble about whether Ford is a linebacker or a defensive end. If nothing else, it seems to magnify how differently teams typically handle these situations. Coming off difficult talks on both the Matt Ryan and Julio Jones deals, Atlanta seems poised to keep Grady Jarrett long term. At least, for the moment, talks have taken on a cordial tone. 

There does not seem to be a Le’Veon Bell in this class, willing to sit out an entire season, though if Bell fares well in free agency it could be interesting to see how that impacts a player’s willingness to sign their tags or force a team’s hand. It would seem none have that kind of leverage in this year’s class, though Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City are in a mad dash for a Super Bowl while their current roster is still affordable.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message