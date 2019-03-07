The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is officially over and the deadline for teams to decide whether to place a franchise tag on a player has passed.

Six teams ultimately decide to tag a player, keeping them from free agency for now. The tenders won't be known until the start of the league year next week, but franchises can now begin planning on who they want to try to extend long-term deals to.

Players that were tagged have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal, play under the tag or possibly sit out the season.

Meanwhile, there is still speculation on several players and where they might call home for the 2019 season.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown have likely played their last games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while free-agent quarterback Nick Foles has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Multiple teams inquired about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen's trade availability at the NFL scouting combine last week. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Browns, 49ers, and Raiders are the teams "most connected" to a possible Odell Beckham trade at the Combine last week. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)

• The Baltimore Ravens and tight end Nick Boyle have agreed on a new three-year, $18 million contract. The four-year veteran had 23 catches last season. (Dan Graziano, ESPN.com)

• Safety Darian Stewart was informed by the Denver Broncos that he will be released, saving $3.6 million in salary cap space. (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

• The Browns released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. (Official)

• The Raiders and Redskins have interest in former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. (Clarence Hill Jr., Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• The Antonio Brown trade market has become a "one team race" as all the other potential trade partners "decided the price was too high." (Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)