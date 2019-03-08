Will the undefeated Apollos cover the spread against the Iron?
Below is a full list of Alliance of American Football Week 5 game spreads and opening totals, via BetOnline.
Saturday, March 9 – 2 p.m. ET
Orlando Apollos (-4.5) at Birmingham Iron
Over/Under: 33.5
Saturday, March 9 – 8 p.m. ET
Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet (-5.5)
Over/Under: 35.5
Sunday, March 10 – 4 p.m. ET
Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends (-1.5)
Over/Under: 38
Sunday, March 10 – 8 p.m. ET
San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots (-2,5)
Over/Under: 40