The Rams agreed to a two-year contract with safety Eric Weddle on Friday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Weddle's deal will reportedly be worth up to $12.5 million with $5.25 million guaranteed.

Weddle was cut by the Ravens on Tuesday after three seasons in Baltimore. He was named a Pro Bowler each year from 2016-18, tallying 10 interceptions and 220 tackles with the Ravens.

The Utah product spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers. He is a two-time All-Pro. Weddle led the NFL in interceptions in 2011, and his 29 interceptions since entering NFL in 2007 rank ninth among all active players.

Los Angeles finished No. 20 in points allowed in 2018. The Rams allowed the eighth-most passing touchdowns while ranking No. 23 in rushing yards allowed.