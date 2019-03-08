The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is officially over and the deadline for teams to decide whether to place a franchise tag on a player has passed.

Six teams ultimately decide to tag a player, keeping them from free agency for now. The tenders won't be known until the start of the league year next week, but franchises can now begin planning on who they want to try to extend long-term deals to.

Players that were tagged have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal, play under the tag or possibly sit out the season.

Meanwhile, there is still speculation on several players and where they might call home for the 2019 season.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown have likely played their last games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while free-agent quarterback Nick Foles has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Bills general manager Brandon Beane says that the team will not trade for Antonio Brown and will now focus on free agency.

• Late Thursday, NFL.com reported that the Steelers were close to a deal to send All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Bills. That report was quickly refuted by Brown, and multiple media outlets.

• The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade quarterback Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who did not participate in drills at the combine, set to throw, run and get re-measured next week at his pro day. ;(Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Wide receiver Torrey Smith to remain with the Carolina Panthers next year. Smith only had 17 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns last season. (Pro Football Talk)

• The Saints, Titans and Buccaneers are all "out" on trading for Antonio Brown. (Dianna Russini, ESPN.com)

• The Titans agreed to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million with Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern that includes a $2.2 million signing bonus. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)