NFL Roster Cuts 2019: Most Notable Players Released This Offseason

Keep track of the big names heading to free agency this offseason. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 08, 2019

NFL teams have big decisions to make ahead of the start of free agency. To make room for potential offseason moves, teams will be looking to cut rosters down in an effort to create cap space. 

By the start of the preseason, teams will carry 90 players on their roster before having to cut down to just 53. 

Some teams have already decided to move on from notable players. The Ravens parted ways with six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle, the Chiefs cut four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston and the Texans released wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Check out the list below as we track the most notable players left looking for jobs at the start of free agency.

• DT Malik Jackson, cut by Jaguars

• RB Carlos Hyde, cut by Jaguars

• TE Dwayne Allen, cut by Patriots

• LB Justin Houston, cut by Chiefs

• S Eric Weddle, cut by Ravens

• S Tashaun Gipson, cut by Jaguars

• WR Demaryius Thomas, cut by Texans

• LB Mark Barron, cut by Rams

• LB Sam Acho, cut by Bears

• LB Jamie Collins, cut by Browns

