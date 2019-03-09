Report: Cowboys LB Sean Lee Agrees to Restructured Deal to Remain With Dallas

Lee will earn $3.5 million in 2019.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 09, 2019

Veteran linebacker Sean Lee has agreed to a restructured deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

According to Rapoport, Lee will earn $3.5 million in 2019, but has the opportunity to earn his way to $7 million through incentives. Lee is on the final year of his contract.

Lee, 34, will be returning for his 10th season with the Cowboys since being drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft. The veteran linebacker has struggled with injuries over his career and is coming off of a 2018 season in which he played in just seven games and lost his starting job to rookie Leighton Vander Esch.

Lee finished the season with a career low 37 tackles, one recovered fumble and half a sack.

The Cowboys went 10–6 on the year and won the 2018 NFC East title before falling 30–22 to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

