Report: Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Wants to Meet With Antonio Brown

Brown requested a trade from the Steelers on Feb. 12.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 15, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II wants to meet with wide receiver Antonio Brown to clear the air, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

According to Rapoport, Rooney is currently in his home in Florida and hoped to visit with Brown while he was there. Brown reportedly has no plants to meet with Rooney and talks on the frustrated receiver's future will likely escalate during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

Brown officially requested a trade from the Steelers in a goodbye video posted to his Twitter on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Brown has been the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular season finale against the Bengals. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week and there was a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In January, Rooney said the Steelers will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added it would be "hard to envision" Brown still with the Steelers when they report to training camp in July.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brown hasn't talked to any member of the Steelers brass since December, and the team is not 100% behind the idea of trading him.

Brown has been with the Steelers since he was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He finished this season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

