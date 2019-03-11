The Jets have signed receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Crowder will earn $17 million in guaranteed money on the deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crowder entered free agency after spending four years with the Redskins, where he totaled 221 receptions and 2,628 yards. While he missed seven games last year with an ankle injury, Crowder has proven himself as a reliable option as a slot receiver in Washington.

The Jets are adding Crowder to a receiving corps that includes Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. He will have the opportunity to work with new Jets head coach Adam Gase, who is expected to use Crowder in creative ways, per Rapoport.

Crowder was drafted in the fourth round out of Duke and was an excellent value pick for Washington during his time there. This signing could also spell the end of free agent receiver Jermaine Kearse's time with the Jets, one of the assets acquired in the Sheldon Richardson trade.