Report: Tight End Jesse James, Lions Agree to Deal

Steelers tight end Jesse James has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Lions.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 11, 2019

Steelers tight end Jesse James has agreed to a deal with the Lions, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

The 24-year-old had 30 receptions for 423 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season. 

James played at Penn State and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. In four seasons with Pittsburgh, James has caught 120 passes for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns. 

James is the latest addition for the Lions, after the team added defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman on Monday.

