This week will bring an influx of news, from the start of the league year to major colleges setting up pro days for their prospective players as a chance for NFL scouts to get a closer look before next month's draft.

Free agency officially begins on Wednesday, but that didn't stop teams from wheeling and dealing.

One of the biggest deals came last weekend when the Oakland Raiders reportedly acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for two mid-round draft picks.

Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is also expected to not be in Pittsburgh next season and teams will certainly be lining up for his services soon.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are actively shopping wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a potential trade. The Philadelphia Eagles is a preferred destination for Jackson. (Jenna Laine, Tim McManus, ESPN.com)

• The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark won't sign franchise tag until he secures a long-term deal. (Ian Rapaport, NFL.com)

• The Rams have re-signed outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.. (Team)

• The Chiefs are releasing star pass-rusher Justin Houston after attempting to trade him. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Raiders have agreed to trade OL Kelechi Osemele to the Jets. (Adam Schefter/Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)