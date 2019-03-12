Report: Jets Expected To Sign Linebacker C.J. Mosley To Five-Year, $85 Million Deal

The Jets continue their spending spree as they plan to sign C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal. 

By Scooby Axson
March 12, 2019

The New York Jets continue their roster overhaul, as the team is expected to sign free-agent linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The deal will include $51 million in guarantees.

The move comes on day after the team reportedly plans on signing four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, helping the Jets address their pass rushing needs.

The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns were also thought to be interested in Mosley.

Mosley, 25, spent his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, and has been a Pro Bowl selection four of those seasons.

Last season, Mosley recorded 105 tackles and had one interception for Baltimore, who had the NFL's top-ranked defense.

